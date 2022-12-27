“Most cryptocurrencies traded stable as markets remained muted following the Christmas and New Year holiday period. Bitcoin remained unchanged in the past 24 hours as it has not accumulated enough strength yet to make a significant move. BTC’s support now lies at the $16,700 level, while the resistance is at $17,000. On the other hand, Ethereum buyers are attempting to catapult the price above the $1,352 level to push the upward momentum," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of Mudrex.