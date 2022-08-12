Cryptocurrency prices today were mixed with Bitcoin trading below the $24,000 mark. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin was trading over 2% lower at $23,978. The global crypto market cap today was above the $1 trillion mark, even as it was down nearly 2% in the last 24 hours at $1.19 trillion, as per CoinGecko.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}