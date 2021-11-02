Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain and the second largest crypto, was trading marginally higher at $4,329.8. Cardano prices plunged more than a per cent $1.97 whereas dogecoin fell over 3% to $0.26. Other digital tokens like XRP, Solana also declined whereas Stellar, Uniswap were trading with gains over the last 24 hours. Shiba Inu, that has been on a record rally since the past few sessions, was up over 2% whereas Polkadot surged 14% to $49, as per CoinDesk.