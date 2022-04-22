“Bitcoin corrected marginally to slip down close to $40,000 in the last few hours as exchanges saw significant selling volumes with the crypto markets weakening, overall. The drop in the BTC price could, most likely, be due to traders booking profits The 2-hourly trend for BTC can be seen breaking below the ascending triangle pattern. An immediate support for BTC is expected at $37,600," said Siddharth Menon, COO, WazirX.