Cryptocurrency prices today were mixed with Bitcoin trading above the $38,000 mark. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was trading almost flat at $38,467. The global crypto market’s value today gained in the past 24 hours to $1.81 trillion, according to pricing from CoinGecko.

On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, also gained marginally to $2,843. Meanwhile, dogecoin price today was trading about 0.5% lower at $0.13 whereas Shiba Inu plunged more than 3% to $0.000021.

Other digital tokens' performance were also mixed as Solana, Stellar, Polkadot, Cardano, Uniswap, Polygon, Tron slipped while Terra, XRP, Avalanche, Litecoin prices were trading with gains in the range of 1-3% over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin has been struggling along with risk assets in recent months. It’s largely traded in a range of $35,000 to $45,000 this year as the Federal Reserve started hiking interest rates amid stubbornly high inflation. After hitting an all-time high of almost $69,000 in November, Bitcoin has been falling in value. The digital token is down about 17% since the beginning of the year (YTD).

Within a decade, 1 billion people will have used or tried crypto, up from about 200 million currently, Coinbase Global Inc. Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong said at the Milken Institute Global Conference on Monday.

“My guess is that in 10-20 years, we’ll see a substantial portion of GDP happening in the crypto economy," Armstrong said, speaking at a session with ARK Investment Management LLC CEO Cathie Wood, as reported by Bloomberg.

(With inputs from agencies)

