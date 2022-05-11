Bitcoin price today held a partial rebound from this week’s selloff as the world’s largest cryptocurrency hovered above $31,000 after bouncing from a brief dip below $30,000 a day earlier. The digital token gained more than 2% to $31,401. The global crypto market’s value today rose about a per cent in the past 24 hours to $1.5 trillion, according to pricing from CoinGecko.

