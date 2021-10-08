Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, dogecoin slip while ether, cardano gain

“Crossing the $50,000 threshold and Bitcoin's rally to the $55,000 level is something of a historic event. Total Crypto's market cap could soon reach $2.5 trillion based on the Cup and Handle pattern seen forming on the chart. However, for the Total Crypto limit to reach that level, BTC and other tokens need to be increased further. Bitcoin's performance over the last few days has been quite remarkable as the price of BTC has soared by almost 27%, nearly outperforming most, if not all, other major cryptocurrencies," said Siddharth Menon, COO of WazirX.