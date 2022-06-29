Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, dogecoin, Solana fall while Polygon, Tron gain2 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 08:26 AM IST
- The global cryptocurrency market cap today was below the $1 trillion mark
Cryptocurrency prices today plunged with the world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin falling over a per cent and was trading at $20,316. The global cryptocurrency market cap today was below the $1 trillion, and was down over 2% in the last 24 hours to $953 billion, as per CoinGecko.