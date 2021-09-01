Overall, crypto funds saw a second consecutive week of inflows, totalling $24 million last week. On the other hand, bitcoin saw outflows for the 8th consecutive week, with outflows totalling $3.8 million last week. The digital asset has seen outflows in 14 out of the last 16 weeks, with outflows of $650 million in total. Cardano, which recently became the third biggest cryptocurrency, saw inflows totalling $10.1 million last week.

