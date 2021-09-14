Cryptocurrency prices today were trading marginally lower with Bitcoin hovering at $45,246. The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has gained over 56% this year (year-to-date), though, much lower from nearly $65,000 record high it hit in April.

The world’s biggest corporate holder of bitcoin (BTC), MicroStrategy Inc, on Monday announced that it has purchased an additional 5,050 bitcoins for $242.9 million at an average price of $48,099 per bitcoin.

MicroStrategy is among one of the earliest corporate backers of the world’s oldest as well as the biggest cryptocurrency. The company in August 2020 had said that it was using existing cash on its balance sheet to acquire the cryptocurrency.

Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain and the second largest crypto, which was trading at $3,313.6, has plunged over 15% in the past seven days. Cardano and dogecoin prices declined over 3% each to $2.39 and $0.23 respectively. Other virtual tokens including XRP, Litecoin, Uniswap, Stellar also tumbled over the last 24 hours.

Walmart Inc said on Monday it was looking into how a fake press statement announcing a partnership with litecoin, which led to a significant gain in the cryptocurrency. The gains faded quickly after Walmart issued a statement saying the press release was fraudulent.

(With inputs from agencies)

