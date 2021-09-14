Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin fall. Check latest rates here

Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin fall. Check latest rates here

Premium
Cryptocurrencies representations
1 min read . 07:47 AM IST Livemint

  • Bitcoin prices have gained over 56% this year (year-to-date), though, much lower from nearly $65,000 record high

Cryptocurrency prices today were trading marginally lower with Bitcoin hovering at $45,246. The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has gained over 56% this year (year-to-date), though, much lower from nearly $65,000 record high it hit in April.

Cryptocurrency prices today were trading marginally lower with Bitcoin hovering at $45,246. The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has gained over 56% this year (year-to-date), though, much lower from nearly $65,000 record high it hit in April.

The world’s biggest corporate holder of bitcoin (BTC), MicroStrategy Inc, on Monday announced that it has purchased an additional 5,050 bitcoins for $242.9 million at an average price of $48,099 per bitcoin.

The world’s biggest corporate holder of bitcoin (BTC), MicroStrategy Inc, on Monday announced that it has purchased an additional 5,050 bitcoins for $242.9 million at an average price of $48,099 per bitcoin.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

MicroStrategy is among one of the earliest corporate backers of the world’s oldest as well as the biggest cryptocurrency. The company in August 2020 had said that it was using existing cash on its balance sheet to acquire the cryptocurrency.

Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain and the second largest crypto, which was trading at $3,313.6, has plunged over 15% in the past seven days. Cardano and dogecoin prices declined over 3% each to $2.39 and $0.23 respectively. Other virtual tokens including XRP, Litecoin, Uniswap, Stellar also tumbled over the last 24 hours.

Walmart Inc said on Monday it was looking into how a fake press statement announcing a partnership with litecoin, which led to a significant gain in the cryptocurrency. The gains faded quickly after Walmart issued a statement saying the press release was fraudulent.

(With inputs from agencies)

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Criticism of India's bankruptcy code is unwarranted

Premium

Putting all eggs in one basket could be your biggest fi ...

Premium

As workers return to offices, remember that one size do ...

Premium

Yes Bank and the battle for the Dish TV board

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!