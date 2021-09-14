Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain and the second largest crypto, which was trading at $3,313.6, has plunged over 15% in the past seven days. Cardano and dogecoin prices declined over 3% each to $2.39 and $0.23 respectively. Other virtual tokens including XRP, Litecoin, Uniswap, Stellar also tumbled over the last 24 hours.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}