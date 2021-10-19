Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, plunged over 2% to $3,793, as per CoinDesk. Cardano prices fell 2% to 2.13 whereas dogecoin gained more than 3% to $0.24. On the other hand, other digital tokens like Shiba Inu, Binance Coin, Uniswap, Litecoin also gained over the last 24 hours, though Solana, XRP prices declined.

