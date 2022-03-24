Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano rise

Many crypto investors are re-evaluating their riskier holdings as the Fed raises rates and signals it could move even more aggressively. That suctions away cash that otherwise might have been deployed toward crypto or other high-growth areas of the market. Noted Bitcoin-investor Mike Novogratz weighed in recently, saying the coin is likely to trade in a range all year as the Fed continues to raise rates. It’s also difficult to bring in new investors against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine and other upheavals.