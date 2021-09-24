Cryptocurrency prices today were mixed with the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization Bitcoin trading over 2% higher at $44,696. Bitcoin, which has remained in a rangebound trend since the past few weeks, is up 54% this year (year-to-date), though, much below its record high level of near $65,000 it had hit in April.

Meanwhile, Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, rose over 1% to $3,102. Cardano prices gained 3% to $2.31, as per CoinDesk whereas dogecoin slipped marginally to $0.22. The performance of tokens including XRP, Solana, Uniswap, Stellar and Litecoin also mixed over the past 24 hours.

Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods said on Thursday he would front-run global rules if necessary to avoid Britain's banks building up big exposures to cryptoassets that were not backed by sufficient capital.

The global Basel Committee of banking regulators have begun work on capital requirements for banks which hold cryptoassets like bitcoin, proposing punitive charges that lenders said this week would make their involvement in the sector prohibitive, reported Reuters.

Meanwhile, Robinhood Markets Inc said on Wednesday it plans to begin testing cryptocurrency wallets next month, with a broader rollout in early 2022, allowing its users to move supported digital currencies in and out of their brokerage accounts.

The Menlo Park-based retail brokerage currently allows buying, selling and holding of certain cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin and dogecoin, and last quarter saw crypto transactions exceed equities transactions for the first time.

(With inputs from agencies)

