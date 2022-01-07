“The markets crash saw over $900 million worth of BTC being liquidated over the last 24 hours. However, many longtime investors seemed to make good out of this opportunity as one of the 3rd largest Bitcoin whales added yet another 551 Bitcoin to its kitty, through Binance. On the daily timeframe, BTC can be seen moving within a descending channel pattern. $40,000 is the next key support," said Siddharth Menon, COO of WazirX.

