Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin, other crypto prices fall. Check latest rates

“Ethereum has been in a downward trend since the beginning of September this year. We expect a trend breakout from the top of the pattern as ETH creates the distinctive cup handle and handle pattern taking into account the longer period. We could see ETH gaining support at $ 2,600 before it bounced back and started its upward reversal cycle," said Siddharth Menon, COO of WazirX. He added that the total cryptocurrency market is just below $ 2 trillion. Over the past few weeks, volumes have been fairly stable.