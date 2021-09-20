Cryptocurrency prices today slipped with Bitcoin trading below $48,000 level. The world's largest crypto by market capitalization was hovering around $47,085, down 1.5%. It is up 62% this year, however, much below its record high level of near $65,000 the virtual token had hit in April.

Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain also declined more than 3% $3,309. Cardano prices fell 4% to $2.26 whereas dogecoin also plunged 4% to $0.23. Other virtual tokens including Stellar, Uniswap, Litecoin also tanked over the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Solana was trading lower over 9% lower at $152.2. Solana, a network underpinning one of this year’s fastest-rising cryptocurrencies, experienced a problem validating transactions last week, though it was later able to restart it.

US investigations into Binance Holdings Ltd. have expanded, with authorities now examining possible insider trading and market manipulation, as reported by Bloomberg, the latest sign that scrutiny of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is intensifying.

As part of the inquiry, U.S. officials have been looking into whether Binance or its staff profited by taking advantage of its customers, sources told Bloomberg. The review involves Commodity Futures Trading Commission investigators, who in recent weeks have been reaching out to potential witnesses, the report added.

(With inputs from agencies)

