Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin fall. Latest rates here

Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain also declined more than 3% $3,309. Cardano prices fell 4% to $2.26 whereas dogecoin also plunged 4% to $0.23. Other virtual tokens including Stellar, Uniswap, Litecoin also tanked over the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Solana was trading lower over 9% lower at $152.2. Solana, a network underpinning one of this year’s fastest-rising cryptocurrencies, experienced a problem validating transactions last week, though it was later able to restart it.

