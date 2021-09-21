Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin prices crash over 10%. Check crypto rates

Earlier this month, the nation had bought 150 BTC on the day it had become the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as a legal tender in a controversial move that met with technical glitches and protests. El Salvador has been rolling out a network of 200 bitcoin ATMs and building a chain of stylish, Chivo-brand kiosks with staff who will introduce consumers to bitcoin at plazas around the country.

