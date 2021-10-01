"The dollar index is consolidating at current levels and may show some weakening in the coming days. Altcoins were also generally boring. Ethereum vs Bitcoin is consolidating in the Triangle. Bulls are expected to pick up ETH above $ 3000 levels, meaning the trend of ETH-BTC will leave this channel pattern. The uptrend could bring the ETH to a resistance level of 4,444 at $ 3,800. However, the recent halt in mining activities may play a role," Menon added.