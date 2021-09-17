Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin prices today slipped marginally to trade below $48,000 level. The world's largest crypto by market capitalization was hovering around $47,950. In August, Bitcoin rose over 18%, whereas it is up over 65% this year, while ether saw a larger monthly increase of 35.7% in the previous month and has gained 379% this year, as per CoinDesk.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin prices today slipped marginally to trade below $48,000 level. The world's largest crypto by market capitalization was hovering around $47,950. In August, Bitcoin rose over 18%, whereas it is up over 65% this year, while ether saw a larger monthly increase of 35.7% in the previous month and has gained 379% this year, as per CoinDesk.

Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain also declined marginally to $3,573.8. Cardano prices fell 2% to $2.42 whereas dogecoin also plunged nearly 2% to $0.24. Other virtual tokens including Stellar, Uniswap, Litecoin also tanked over the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Solana was trading lower over 3% lower at $150. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain also declined marginally to $3,573.8. Cardano prices fell 2% to $2.42 whereas dogecoin also plunged nearly 2% to $0.24. Other virtual tokens including Stellar, Uniswap, Litecoin also tanked over the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Solana was trading lower over 3% lower at $150. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Binance Holdings Ltd, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange operator, saw 65% rise in trading volumes on its platform on a monthly basis in August, a report by digital asset data provider CryptoCompare showed. This was despite regulators around the world stepping up pressure on the crypto exchange. CryptoCompare ranks exchanges ‘top-tier" or ‘lower-tier’ based on factors that include, geography, legal/regulatory assessment, investment and market quality, among others.

Moreover, derivatives volumes also increased 37.8% in August to $3.4 trillion. Meanwhile, total spot volumes increased 40.0% to $2.6 trillion. The derivatives market now represents 56.6% of the total crypto market vs 56.9% in July. the data showed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile US cryptocurrency exchange filed an application with the National Futures Association on Wednesday to register as a futures commission merchant. The company is registering as Coinbase Financial Markets Inc. Earlier this year, Coinbase bought Skew, which is best known for tracking the derivatives market.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Topics