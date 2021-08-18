Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain and the second largest crypto, was also trading with cuts of 4% at $3,038. Dogecoin, on the other hand, plunged nearly 10% to $0.29. Other digital coins like Stellar, Uniswap, XRP, Litecoin, Cardano also fell over the last 24 hours.

