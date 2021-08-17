Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin fall. Latest rates here

The total market value of cryptocurrencies rose above $2 trillion again as Bitcoin continued to climb and the likes of Cardano, XRP and Dogecoin advanced as well. Crypto’s market value rose to $2.06 trillion on Saturday, according to CoinGecko, which tracks more than 8,800 coins. Bitcoin reached as high as $48,152, the highest level since May 16, as it showed staying power above its 200-day moving average.