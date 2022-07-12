Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin fall; Polygon surges over 5%2 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 08:29 AM IST
- The global cryptocurrency market cap today was below the $1 trillion mark
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today was trading below the $19,000 mark. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was trading at $19,925, down more than 3%. The global cryptocurrency market cap today was below the $1 trillion mark, as it was down more than 3% in the last 24 hours to $928 billion, as per CoinGecko.