Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency /  Bitcoin, dogecoin fall, Shiba Inu plunges 11%, Check cryptocurrency prices today

Bitcoin, dogecoin fall, Shiba Inu plunges 11%, Check cryptocurrency prices today

1 min read . 07:54 AM IST Livemint

  • Cryptocurrency prices today: Ether, the coin linked to ethereum and the second largest crypto, tumbled over 3%

Bitcoin hit another record high of near $69,000 on Wednesday, however, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization plunged from the level today as its prices fell over 4% to $64,458. Meanwhile, the total market capitalisation of cryptocurrencies fell below $3 trillion dragged by the fall in the virtual tokens, as per CoinGecko. 

Ether, the coin linked to ethereum and the second largest crypto, tumbled more than 3% to $4,591. Ether has been trading around an all-time high, catching up with bitcoin's rally and riding on news of wider blockchain adoption.

Dogecoin price was down 6% to $0.25 whereas Shiba Inu also plummeted near 11% to $0.000049. The performance of other cryptocurrencies like Cardano, Litecoin, XRP, Polkadot, Uniswap, Stellar also declined as they were trading with cuts over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin's ride has been volatile as the most popular digital token plunged below $30,000 in June amid criticism of its energy consumption and China’s cryptocurrency crackdown. It then began to recover in part as the crypto sector adjusted to China’s broadsides. 

Bitcoin price last scaled a record in October following the launch of the first Bitcoin-linked exchange-traded fund for U.S. investors. The spot price of gold has dropped 1.8% this year, while Bitcoin has gained more than 130% in that span, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, inflows into bitcoin products and funds have hit a record $6.4 billion so far this year, data from digital asset manager CoinShares showed, and totaled $95 million last week.

(With inputs from agencies)

