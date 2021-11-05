Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain and the second largest crypto, also plunged nearly 1% to $4,531 whereas dogecoin fell over 3% to $0.26. Other digital tokens like XRP, Cardano, Uniswap, Litecoin, Polkadot were also trading with cuts over the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu tumbled over 23% at $0.000046, falling below dogecoin in terms of market cap after surpassing the same recently. However, Solana, Binance Coin and Tether rose marginally.