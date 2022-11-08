“Bitcoin has returned to a bearish zone as it trades below the $21,000 level. BTC has been down by nearly 2% since the previous day due to low volume. If buyers can seize the initiative above the current level, we might see it reach the $21,000 mark, or we might see it fall to the $20,400 level. On the other hand, Ethereum has lost the $1,600 mark, with bears becoming more active in the market. If bears continue to rise, there are chances of ETH breaking out below the $1,500 level, taking the crypto towards the $1,400 zone by the end of the month," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}