Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin fall while Shiba Inu, Uniswap, Polygon rally2 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2022, 09:07 AM IST
Bitcoin traded once again around the $20,000 level, underperforming stocks amid lingering concerns of a greater shakeout in the crypto market. Cryptocurrencies had been moving for months in the same direction as stocks as investor appetite for risk assets ebbed on growing fears about an economic downturn.