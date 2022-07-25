Bitcoin, dogecoin, other cryptocurrency prices today fall while Uniswap surges2 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 07:50 AM IST
- Cryptocurrency prices today: Dogecoin and Shiba Inu tumbled over 4%
Cryptocurrency prices today plunged with Bitcoin trading below $23,000 mark. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency dipped more than a per cent to $22,151. The global cryptocurrency market cap today was back above the $1 trillion mark, even as it was down more than 2% in the last 24 hours to $1.06 trillion, as per CoinGecko.