Bitcoin, dogecoin, other cryptocurrency prices today fall while Uniswap surges

Cryptocurrency prices today plunged with Bitcoin trading below $23,000 mark. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency dipped more than a per cent to $22,151. The global cryptocurrency market cap today was back above the $1 trillion mark, even as it was down more than 2% in the last 24 hours to $1.06 trillion, as per CoinGecko.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}