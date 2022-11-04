Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin plunge while Polygon, Cardano surge2 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 08:17 AM IST
- The global cryptocurrency market cap today remained above the $1 trillion mark, even as it was almost flat
In cryptocurrencies, the world's largest and most popular digital token Bitcoin's price today was trading almost flat with a negative bias at $20,533 as the crypto market traded sideways after the Federal Reserve decided to increase the interest rate. After surging to an all-time high of almost $69,000 in November last year, Bitcoin's price has been trading in a narrow range of around $20,000 since June this year.