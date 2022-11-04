Coinbase Global Inc., the biggest exchange for cryptocurrencies, doesn’t expect the industry to rebound swiftly from the trading slump that’s battered its revenue. “We are preparing for 2023 with a more conservative bias with more headwinds," Alesia Haas, Coinbase’s chief financial officer, said in an interview to Bloomberg. “We are preparing and we are developing plans that we will be more conservative next year. These headwinds could persist or possibly intensify."