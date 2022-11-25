Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin, polygon other crypto prices today under pressure. Latest rates1 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 08:18 AM IST
- The global cryptocurrency market cap today was down in the last 24 hours to $864 billion
In cryptocurrencies, the world's largest and most popular digital token Bitcoin's price today was trading over a per cent lower at $16,499. On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, also fell by more than a per cent to $1,185.