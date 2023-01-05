Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin rise over 2%; Solana, Litecoin slip2 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 07:51 AM IST
- The global cryptocurrency market cap today rose 2% in the last 24 hours to $855 billion
Bitcoin price today rose with the world's largest and most popular digital token trading over a per cent higher at $16,827. Overall, the global cryptocurrency market cap today remained below the $1 trillion mark, even as it rose 2% in the last 24 hours to $855 billion, as per the data by CoinGecko.
