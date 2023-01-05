Bitcoin price today rose with the world's largest and most popular digital token trading over a per cent higher at $16,827. Overall, the global cryptocurrency market cap today remained below the $1 trillion mark, even as it rose 2% in the last 24 hours to $855 billion, as per the data by CoinGecko.

On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, gained more than 2% to $1,253. Meanwhile, dogecoin price today was also over 2% higher at $0.07 whereas Shiba Inu gained too at $0.000008.

Other crypto prices' today performance also improved as Tether, Stellar, XRP, Cardano, Polkadot, Uniswap, Chainlink, XRP, Solana, Avalance, Polygon prices were trading with gains over the last 24 hours whereas Solana, Litecoin, Apecoin, Tron slipped.

Cryptocurrencies suffered mightily last year as the Federal Reserve and other major central banks around the world have raised interest rates to fight historic inflation, buffeted by everything from the Fed’s policy tightening to the implosions of the Terra/Luna ecosystem, hedge funds Three Arrows Capital and exchange FTX.

Sam Bankman-Fried is accused of diverting billions of dollars in FTX client funds to Alameda to bankroll venture investments, luxury real estate purchases, and political donations. On Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty in Manhattan federal court.

Crypto broker Genesis told clients in a new update that it needs more time to come up with a solution for the troubles at its lending unit. The sudden collapse of FTX roiled the digital-asset market and triggered a liquidity crunch at Genesis.

“While we are committed to moving as quickly as possible, this is a very complex process that will take some additional time. We believe we can arrive at a solution," interim Chief Executive Officer Derar Islim wrote in a letter seen by Bloomberg News.

(With inputs from agencies)