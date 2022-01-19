“Bitcoin corrected further to fall below $42,000. On the larger weekly time period, Bitcoin is still trading at the support levels. The immediate support for Bitcoin from this position is at $40,000. Meanwhile, El-Salvador, the first country to adopt Bitcoin as a currency has now onboarded close to 70% of their unbanked population on their official Bitcoin wallet called Chivo which translates to about 44 million people," said Siddharth Menon, COO of WazirX.