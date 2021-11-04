Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain and the second largest crypto, also plunged 1% to $4,555, as per CoinDesk, whereas dogecoin fell 1% to $0.26. Other digital tokens like XRP, Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Litecoin, Polkadot were trading with gains over the last 24 hours. Shiba Inu, that has been on a record rally since the past few sessions, declined over 11% to $0.000059.