“Bitcoin saw a major correction with its prices nearing a 2 month low amid speculations regarding the new coronavirus variant leading to the crash in stock markets. However, BTC appears strong and the daily time frame indicates the formation of a Cup & Handle pattern. We expect resistance at the $68,000 level and immediate support at the $53,000 mark. We believe that a trend reversal is around the corner," said Siddharth Menon, COO of WazirX.