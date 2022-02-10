In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today surged to trade above $44,000. The world's largest and most popular digital token was up over a per cent at $44,139. Bitcoin is down about 4% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far whereas, it is still over 36% far away from its record high of near $69,000 hit in November 2021.

Meanwhile, the global cryptocurrency market capitalisation today remained above $2 trillion, as per CoinGecko, as it was up 1.5% at $2.11 trillion, supported by rebound in crypto prices today.

On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, also surged over 4% to $3,190. Similarly, Binance Coin rose about 2% to $417.

Dogecoin price was trading 0.6% higher at $0.15 whereas Shiba Inu jumped over 4% to $0.000032. The performance of other coins were mixed as Stellar, Avalanche, Cardano, Polygon, XRP, Polkadot prices were trading with cuts over the last 24 hours, however, Solana, Terra, Stellar slipped.

The crypto market has been in recovery mode in recent sessions, marking the third week of inflows totaling $133 million last week, according to a report from digital asset manager CoinShares.

Bitcoin led all inflows, with $71 million, the largest since early December and the third straight week of inflows, with a total of $108 million. Ether, on the other hand, posted net outflows of $8.5 million in the week ended February 4, its 9th straight week of outflows, totaling $280 million.

(With inputs from agencies)

