Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency /  Bitcoin, dogecoin, Shiba Inu surge while Solana, Cardano slip. Check cryptocurrency prices today

Bitcoin, dogecoin, Shiba Inu surge while Solana, Cardano slip. Check cryptocurrency prices today

1 min read . 08:44 AM IST Livemint

  • Cryptocurrency prices today: Ether, the coin linked to ethereum and the second largest crypto, gained more than 3%

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin prices today were trading marginally higher above $65,000 level. The world's largest cryptocurrency by market value, which is up over 125% this year so far, surged 0.8% to $65,244 in Friday's early deals. Meanwhile, the total market capitalisation of cryptocurrencies bounced back to $3 trillion, as per CoinGecko.

Ether, the coin linked to ethereum and the second largest crypto, also gained more than 3% to $4,801. Ether has been trading around an all-time high, catching up with bitcoin's rally and riding on news of wider blockchain adoption.

Dogecoin price was up nearly 2% to $0.25 whereas Shiba Inu jumped over 8% to $0.000054. The performance of other cryptocurrencies like Litecoin, XRP, Polkadot, Uniswap, Stellar also were trading with gains over the last 24 hours. Whereas prices of digital tokens Solana, Cardano slipped in trade.

Bitcoin's ride has been volatile as the most popular digital token plunged below $30,000 in June amid criticism of its energy consumption and China’s cryptocurrency crackdown. It then began to recover in part as the crypto sector adjusted to China’s broadsides.

(With inputs from agencies)

