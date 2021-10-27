In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin prices today plunged below $61,000 as the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was trading more than 3% lower at $60,935. Bitcoin, which recently hit a new high, is up 109% this year (year-to-date or YTD) so far.

Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain and the second largest crypto, also declined over a per cent to $4,158. Meanwhile, Cardano prices were marginally lower at $2.15 whereas dogecoin plunged more than 2% to $0.25.

Other digital tokens like Binance Coin, XRP, Uniswap, Litecoin, Solana were mixed over the last 24 hours. On the other hand, Shiba Inu was trading over 17% higher to $0.00004843, as per CoinGecko.

Crypto funds saw inflows totalling $1.47 billion last week, the largest on record, as the first bitcoin-based exchange-traded fund (ETF) called the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), started trading in the US, according to digital asset manager CoinShares.

Bitcoin saw 99% of the inflows totalling $1.45 billion last week. Additionally, inflows year-to-date (YTD) now sit at $8 billion, surpassing the record in 2020 of $6.7 billion.

Ethereum saw outflows for a third consecutive week totalling $1.4 million. CoinShares believes that this is minor profit-taking as the price closes in on an all-time-high.

In another news, Robinhood Markets shares fell below their initial public offering price in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the retail broker reported softer revenue than expected for the third quarter as trading levels declined for cryptocurrencies like dogecoin.

Last week, Bitcoin rallied to a record high of $66,974, the recent rally came after six-months from its previous top of $64,895, fueled by the debut of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics