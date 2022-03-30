In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin is taking a pause following a sharp rise in recent days that saw it reach its highest levels of the year. The digital token was trading almost flat at $47,284, down about 0.4%. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency is up about 2% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far. It is about 30% far away from its record high of near $69,000 it had hit in November last year.

On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, also remined flat to $3,375. Meanwhile, dogecoin price slipped over 3% to $0.14 whereas Shiba Inu was trading over a per cent lower at $0.000027.

The performance of other digital tokens were mixed as Polygon, Litecoin, Stellar, Cardano, Uniswap slipped over the last 24 hours whereas Terra, Solana surged. Meanwhile, the global cryptocurrency market capitalisation was above the $2 trillion mark even as it slipped to $2.21 trillion, more than 1% change in the last 24 hours, as per CoinGecko.

The total amount of US dollar-pegged stablecoins including Tether, USDC, and Binance USD sitting on centralized exchanges, an indication of the amount of cash sitting on the sidelines that might be deployed to buy digital assets, went up sharply between the end of January and the beginning of February, according to Glassnode, as reported by Bloomberg. Meanwhile, the number of Bitcoins on centralized exchanges has dropped from 2.556 million to 2.499 million since March 10, Glassnode’s data showed.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Topics