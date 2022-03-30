Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin is taking a pause following a sharp rise in recent days that saw it reach its highest levels of the year. The digital token was trading almost flat at $47,284, down about 0.4%. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency is up about 2% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far. It is about 30% far away from its record high of near $69,000 it had hit in November last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, also remined flat to $3,375. Meanwhile, dogecoin price slipped over 3% to $0.14 whereas Shiba Inu was trading over a per cent lower at $0.000027.

On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, also remined flat to $3,375. Meanwhile, dogecoin price slipped over 3% to $0.14 whereas Shiba Inu was trading over a per cent lower at $0.000027.

The performance of other digital tokens were mixed as Polygon, Litecoin, Stellar, Cardano, Uniswap slipped over the last 24 hours whereas Terra, Solana surged. Meanwhile, the global cryptocurrency market capitalisation was above the $2 trillion mark even as it slipped to $2.21 trillion, more than 1% change in the last 24 hours, as per CoinGecko. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

