Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain and the second largest crypto, also jumped more than 6% to $4,619, as per CoinDesk. Cardano prices were marginally higher at $1.96 whereas dogecoin rose over 1% to $0.27. Other digital tokens like XRP, Solana, Stellar, Uniswap, Litecoin, Polkadot were also trading with gains over the last 24 hours. Shiba Inu, that has been on a record rally since the past few sessions, declined over 2% to $0.00006816.