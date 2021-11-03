Bitcoin, dogecoin, other cryptos surge; Shiba Inu slips. Check cryptocurrency prices today1 min read . 07:13 AM IST
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin prices today surged to trade above $63,000 mark. The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was up more than 3% to $63,232.8. The and most popular digital token is up 117% this year (year-to-date) so far after hitting a record high of near $67,000 in October.
Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain and the second largest crypto, also jumped more than 6% to $4,619, as per CoinDesk. Cardano prices were marginally higher at $1.96 whereas dogecoin rose over 1% to $0.27. Other digital tokens like XRP, Solana, Stellar, Uniswap, Litecoin, Polkadot were also trading with gains over the last 24 hours. Shiba Inu, that has been on a record rally since the past few sessions, declined over 2% to $0.00006816.
Inflows into crypto funds slumped more than 80% to $288 million last week as bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds (ETFs) failed to see much action, according to digital asset manager CoinShares. For the week ended 29 October, inflows into Bitcoin ETFs cooled with only $53 million from US investors last week.
Bitcoin has more than quadrupled in the past year and reached a record near $67,000 last month amid optimism around the debut of Bitcoin futures-backed exchange-traded funds in the US, and waning concerns about issues like China’s crackdown on the digital-asset space.
Meanwhile, Ethereum broke its three-week dry spell with inflows totalling $17 million last week with year-to-date inflows now totalling $1 million. Other altcoins saw inflows like Solana, Cardano and Polkadot, which saw inflows totalling $15 million, $5 million and $6.2 million, respectively.
