Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain and the second largest crypto, also gained nearly 3% to $4,700 whereas dogecoin rose over 3% to $0.27. Cardano prices gained more than 3% $2.05. Other digital tokens like XRP, Uniswap, Litecoin, Polkadot, Binance Coin were also trading with gains over the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu tumbled more than 9% at $0.000053 and Solana declined 4% to $243.