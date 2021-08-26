As per CoinDesk, Bitcoin prices were trading higher at $49,020, up more than 2%. Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain and the second largest crypto, surged to $3,224, up 1%. Dogecoin, on the other hand, was trading with gains of 0.5% at $0.29. Other digital coins like Stellar, Uniswap, XRP, Litecoin, Cardano also gained over the past 24 hours.

