Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin, other crypto prices today surge. Check latest rates2 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 08:16 AM IST
- The global cryptocurrency market cap today was up more than 2% in the last 24 hours
Listen to this article
Cryptocurrencies prices today surged with Bitcoin trading above the $23,000 mark. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin was trading nearly 2% higher at $23,179. The global crypto market cap today was above the $1 trillion mark, as it was up more than 2% in the last 24 hours at $1.12 trillion, as per CoinGecko.