Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin, other crypto prices today surge. Check latest rates

“Bitcoin has bounced off the US$23,000, indicating that bulls are still powerful in the market. If buyers can take BTC to the US$24,000 zone, we may see BTC rising above US$25,000 by the end of the month. The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, also traded above the US$1,600 zone. But, it seems ETH has not yet acquired enough power to continue the winning streak. So it is likely that ETH might trade sideways for the next few days," said Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex.