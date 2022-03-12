Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, Ether edge higher

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Cryptocurrency prices were mixed on Saturday with most of the major coins gaining as investors assessed the risks of Russia-Ukraine developments and Biden's executive order on the virtual digital assets.
Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, remained below $40,000 mark, however, is higher by 0.9% to trade at $39,139.51.
Over the past two months, as global asset markets were whipsawed by an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve and then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Bitcoin remained stubbornly in a range.
In a bull case scenario, if Bitcoin manages a sustainable break above key resistance at $45,000, that opens the door for $54,000 next, said Christopher Grafton, managing director at Vectisma Ltd.
For a bear case scenario, Jonathan Cheesman, head of over-the-counter and institutional sales at crypto exchange FTX, points to the 50-day moving average as well as recent lows around the $33,000 and $34,500 as levels to watch -- with $29,000 being “the big downside level."
Ether, the coin linked to Ethereum blockchain and the world's second largest cyrptocurrency in terms of market capitalisation, was also up 1.2% at $2,593.
The performance of other digital tokens were mixed as Avalanche, Polygon, Uniswap prices declined while Cardano, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Polkadot, Stellar, XRP, Solana, edged higher.
The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation today is $1.83 trillion, 0.3% higher in the last 24 hours, as per data from CoinGecko.
