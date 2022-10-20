Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether fall. Check latest rates

“Bitcoin traded sideways in the past 24 hours. The price of BTC is rangebound and is unable to figure out a clear direction as both bulls and bears are struggling to dominate the market. Currently, BTC is trading at just above the US$19,000 level. There are chances that bears might attempt to challenge the immediate support at US$18,843. However, the first sign of strength may attract further buying towards the US$20,500 level. The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, has been changing hands at the US$1,280 level. Any slip below the current level could take ETH towards its immediate support at US$1,263 and then at US$1,190," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}