Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain and the second largest crypto, declined over 1% to $4,312. Cardano prices surged more than a per cent $1.97 whereas dogecoin was up 5% to $0.27. Other digital tokens like XRP, Solana, Stellar, Uniswap were also trading with gains over the last 24 hours. Shiba Inu, that has been on a record rally since the past few sessions, was up over 5% to $0.000069, as per CoinDesk.