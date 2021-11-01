Bitcoin, ether plunge while dogecoin, Shiba Inu surge 5%. Check cryptocurrency prices today2 min read . 07:10 AM IST
- Ether prices surged to record high during the weekend after after a successful upgrade of the system last week
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Cryptocurrency prices today were trading mixed with the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization trading marginally lower. Bitcoin prices today were down 0.9% at $61,693. It is up 112% this year so far after hitting a record high of near $67,000 in October.
Cryptocurrency prices today were trading mixed with the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization trading marginally lower. Bitcoin prices today were down 0.9% at $61,693. It is up 112% this year so far after hitting a record high of near $67,000 in October.
Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain and the second largest crypto, declined over 1% to $4,312. Cardano prices surged more than a per cent $1.97 whereas dogecoin was up 5% to $0.27. Other digital tokens like XRP, Solana, Stellar, Uniswap were also trading with gains over the last 24 hours. Shiba Inu, that has been on a record rally since the past few sessions, was up over 5% to $0.000069, as per CoinDesk.
Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain and the second largest crypto, declined over 1% to $4,312. Cardano prices surged more than a per cent $1.97 whereas dogecoin was up 5% to $0.27. Other digital tokens like XRP, Solana, Stellar, Uniswap were also trading with gains over the last 24 hours. Shiba Inu, that has been on a record rally since the past few sessions, was up over 5% to $0.000069, as per CoinDesk.
Ether prices climbed to record high during the weekend. Its latest milestone comes as the digital token has far outperformed Bitcoin throughout this year with a sixfold increase amid crypto’s decentralized boom.
Ether underpins the affiliated Ethereum Network, the dominant blockchain used for thousands of decentralized applications. The system got a further boost last week after a successful upgrade designed to make it faster and more energy-efficient.
Bitcoin has more than quadrupled in the past year and reached a record near $67,000 last month amid optimism around the debut of Bitcoin futures-backed exchange-traded funds in the US, and waning concerns about issues like China’s crackdown on the digital-asset space.
Meanwhile, Digital asset investment products or crypto funds were in demand as assets under management grew across the board in October, with total AUM reaching $74.7 billion (till 21 October, surpassing the previous all-time high of $58.7 billion in March, according to a report by digital asset data provider CryptoCompare.
The AUM included all-time highs for individual asset products such as $55.2 billion for bitcoin products (52.2% increase) and $15.9 billion for ethereum products (30.0% increase).
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!